Michael O & # 39; Neill says there is no conflict between Northern Ireland and Stoke | Football news

Michael O & # 39; Neill insists he has had no trouble balancing the demands of Stoke and Northern Ireland in the past four months, but admits that returning to club football has required an adjustment.

O & # 39; Neill was named Stoke boss in early November, but remained in charge of Northern Ireland to watch the qualification process for Euro 2020, although the coronavirus now means that his play-off semi-final is highly unlikely off against Bosnia and Herzegovina do it. continue as scheduled on March 26.

That may still prolong O & # 39; Neill's juggling act, but after eight years in charge of the Green and White Army, he says he has the systems in place to make it a smooth process.

"There has been nothing that has the equation of 'It's Northern Ireland or Stoke'," said O & # 39; Neill.

"There is nothing that has conflicted, to be honest, and I knew there wouldn't be because I knew that if I delegated well to the staff, I trusted their views and opinions that it was manageable."

"November through March is the quietest part of an international manager's schedule and has coincided with the period I have been in charge here.

"It would not be feasible if you did it in September, October and November, that would not be an option."

O & # 39; Neill has been known for his great attention to detail with Northern Ireland, but given the intense Championship schedule, translating that into club football has not been easy.

"That has been the most challenging for me because I try to be as detailed as possible in my preparations and sometimes there is no time in the Championship," said O & # 39; Neill, who was the boss of Shamrock Rovers before taking work in northern ireland.

"The other thing is that the Championship is about momentum, it's about keeping the spirit of the players as high as possible and how to deal with small runs in bad shape. They all have them, which equates to consistent good form in the Championship is different. "

"We always had small point goals in international football: 'Let's see if we can get six, seven points from these games or nine if possible', and that would prepare you for the rest of the campaign. It's much more difficult do that. "

O & # 39; Neill seems to succeed though. When he took over the Potters, they sat at the bottom of the Championship with just two wins out of 15, but O & # 39; Neill won 10 of his 22 games in charge to move them three points out of the drop zone.

"The situation we found in Stoke, when we entered when the club was at the bottom of the table, we needed to progress, put ourselves in a position where we could survive," he said. "We have done it now and we need to continue for the remaining nine games."

The coronavirus outbreak can now have a say in when and how O & # 39; Neill's reign in Northern Ireland ends.

I wouldn't rule out staying in charge of the Euros themselves if the Green and White qualified, but with the tournament schedule in the air, there are more questions than answers today.

But every time O & # 39; Neill leaves, he will do it with pride.

"I didn't want a fanfare or a lot of honors," he said. "What I can remember is eight years of hard work.

"We had a very difficult time at first trying to change things, it was slow, it was never going to happen overnight."

"I will take the memories of France 2016 and the qualification. For many people, France was their first opportunity to see Northern Ireland in a major tournament and we have the opportunity to do so again."