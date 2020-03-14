Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie will visit the Queen in the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II is ready to meet the great-grandson Archie Harrison in the UK a few months ago, so he will mark his first return trip since he and his parents Meghan Markle Y Prince harry moved to Canada late last year, E! The news has confirmed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex They plan to fly back with the baby to the country where the boy was born, to vacation this summer with the monarch at Balmoral Castle, his home in Scotland, the Sunday time reported. The outlet also said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also plan to return to London in June to attend the Trooping the Color pageant, the Queen's annual late birthday celebration, and that Archie may also accompany them there.

%MINIFYHTML78c7ba9224db40f5d7b6e215b5743d0b11% %MINIFYHTML78c7ba9224db40f5d7b6e215b5743d0b12%

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the Sunday time report. The news comes days after Meghan and Harry visited London on their own for their final commitments as members of "senior,quot; royalty before their departure from the monarchy, which will go into effect later this month.

"Harry and Meghan accepted the Queen's invitation to spend time with her at Balmoral in Scotland this summer," a source told E! News. "They plan to take Archie with them. Last year, they turned down his invitation, which caused a bit of a stir, as they took Archie to Ibiza and Elton John& # 39; s (vacation home) in southern France. "