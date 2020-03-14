Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie will visit the Queen in the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II is ready to meet the great-grandson Archie Harrison in the UK a few months ago, so he will mark his first return trip since he and his parents Meghan Markle Y Prince harry moved to Canada late last year, E! The news has confirmed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex They plan to fly back with the baby to the country where the boy was born, to vacation this summer with the monarch at Balmoral Castle, his home in Scotland, the Sunday time reported. The outlet also said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also plan to return to London in June to attend the Trooping the Color pageant, the Queen's annual late birthday celebration, and that Archie may also accompany them there.
Buckingham Palace has not commented on the Sunday time report. The news comes days after Meghan and Harry visited London on their own for their final commitments as members of "senior,quot; royalty before their departure from the monarchy, which will go into effect later this month.
"Harry and Meghan accepted the Queen's invitation to spend time with her at Balmoral in Scotland this summer," a source told E! News. "They plan to take Archie with them. Last year, they turned down his invitation, which caused a bit of a stir, as they took Archie to Ibiza and Elton John& # 39; s (vacation home) in southern France. "
Meghan and Harry had chosen not to bring Archie with them on their most recent trip to the UK, reportedly due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The 10-month-old boy had been left in the care of his babysitter and friends in Canada. Critics criticized her decision to leave the boy behind, saying it was emotionally distressing for the queen and husband. Prince philip, who at 93 and 98 years old, have not traveled abroad in years and may never see him again.
"They decided not to bring Archie to the UK this time while completing their final engagements, which the queen understood," the source told E! News. "But I was 'very sad' that Archie hasn't spent a lot of time with the royal family and their cousins; he still has to set foot in the UK this year and of course they spent last Christmas in Canada,quot;.
"So a trip from Sussex to Balmoral this summer is being seen as a good thing in all real circles," the source said.
theroyalfamily via Instagram
Meghan, Harry and Archie are also expected to spend time with the duke's father. Prince carlos and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Birkhall, the retreat of the Prince of Wales at the Queen's Balmoral estate, the Sunday time reported. The media added that it is not known if this summer trip will coincide with Harry's brother. Prince william and wife Kate Middletonannual trip to Scotland with their children, Prince george6 Princess charlotte, 4 and Prince louisone.