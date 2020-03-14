Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X offer to pay fan bills amid coronavirus pandemic

WENN / Instar

Both the rapper of & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; as the hitmaker of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; They are contacting their devotees through social media to ask for details of their CashApp accounts.

Megan Thee Stallion Y Lil Nas X They are helping fans on social media to cover their bills as people are encouraged to isolate themselves amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The stars took to Twitter on Thursday (March 12) to offer support to fans, and Megan asked her followers to leave the details of their CashApp accounts on the mobile payment platform in the comments.

"Hello, beauties, as you have tried so hard to support me that I want to support and bless you very quickly!" she said. "We're about to have a #SUGASPREE! Drop the names of the cash apps."

Meanwhile, posting on his own account the hit creator of "Old Town Road" Nas, real name Montero Lamar Hill, added: "Hey guys, drop your cashapp. I'll send you some money to go get some food and then stay inside. "

The support comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak, or COVID-19, a pandemic earlier this week. More than 139,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded worldwide since the outbreak began in December (19), resulting in more than 5,100 deaths in total.