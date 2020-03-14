Meetings of 100 or more prohibited – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – New restrictions on mass gatherings have been enacted in Contra Costa County, health officials announced Saturday afternoon.

Contra Costa Health Services announced a mandatory order prohibiting massive public and private gatherings of 100 or more people.

%MINIFYHTML55753d257b42a8b9a12e4148ea69144f11% %MINIFYHTML55753d257b42a8b9a12e4148ea69144f12%

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, an interim health officer for Contra Costa, said at a press conference on Saturday afternoon that the order will take effect from midnight on Sunday and will be in effect at least until the end of March.

The new CCHS health officer order was posted on the department's website.

FULL COVERAGE Coronavirus outbreak – California and beyond

"We recognize that this order is a departure from the way most of us live and will have an impact on the community," said Tzvieli. "The health department would not ask you to make these changes if they were not very important."

The county's move to limit the size of mass gatherings follows similar moves from San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.

Contra Costa County has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area after Santa Clara County.

Santa Clara health officials announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 91. There were 29 total cases of coronavirus in Contra Costa County as of Saturday afternoon.