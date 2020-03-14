Meet the one-ear puppy that is sure to make his day

At least, it has been an overwhelming week as the world continues to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and health officials urge people to practice social distancing. So we will take all the positive and positive stories we can get.
If you're looking for adorable content to fill your timeline, be sure to follow the cutest puppy, Rae (@goldenunicornrae) on Instagram.
The golden retriever biography says, "I am a one-ear golden retriever! Accidental injuries at birth left me with only my right ear. As I grew older, it migrated to the top of my head." And that's why it's known as a "unicorn,quot; puppy, because its only ear now sticks out from the top of its head like a unicorn horn.
Brianna Vorhees, owner of Rae, spoke to E! News about how it feels to know that your golden puppy is putting so many smiles on the faces of almost millions of people on the Internet.
"I really enjoy that she is bringing so much joy to people around the world in this moment of such fear," Vorhees tells E! News.
Instagram / Brianna Vorhees
"I'm glad it's a positive distraction and that people have enjoyed watching and worshiping it as much as everyone who knows her personally already does," added Vorhees.
According to CNN, the puppy went from 36 followers to more than 81,000 on Instagram in a matter of days, and a video of Rae has been viewed nearly 4 million times on TikTok.
"Rae has the most unique personality. She is very self-confident, playful, very quirky and curious, and is just like any other normal puppy," her owner tells E! News.
Vorhees, who is a receptionist at a veterinary hospital in Michigan, tells CNN that she was immediately attracted to Rae when they took her there after her injury.
"Breeders surrender (puppies) to vet techs often if they can't take care of them full time. I said if a golden retriever ever comes in, I'm going to want to take care of it and raise it. When I found out it would need 24-hour care, I have a heart for golden retrievers, and I knew it was meant for me, essentially, "Vorhees tells the publication.
Finally, Rae's owner loves her unconditionally and is happy to share her with the world, if only through social media.
"She has no idea that she is different and leads a very normal life," Vorhees tells E! News. "She has been a blessing to me and it has been a pleasure raising her."
—Report by Spencer Lubitz
%MINIFYHTMLbac8dcd785bb79931774d02f61db878217%