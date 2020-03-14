Meet the one-ear puppy that is sure to make his day

At least, it has been an overwhelming week as the world continues to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and health officials urge people to practice social distancing. So we will take all the positive and positive stories we can get.

If you're looking for adorable content to fill your timeline, be sure to follow the cutest puppy, Rae (@goldenunicornrae) on Instagram.

%MINIFYHTMLbac8dcd785bb79931774d02f61db878213% %MINIFYHTMLbac8dcd785bb79931774d02f61db878214%

The golden retriever biography says, "I am a one-ear golden retriever! Accidental injuries at birth left me with only my right ear. As I grew older, it migrated to the top of my head." And that's why it's known as a "unicorn,quot; puppy, because its only ear now sticks out from the top of its head like a unicorn horn.

%MINIFYHTMLbac8dcd785bb79931774d02f61db878215% %MINIFYHTMLbac8dcd785bb79931774d02f61db878216%

Brianna Vorhees, owner of Rae, spoke to E! News about how it feels to know that your golden puppy is putting so many smiles on the faces of almost millions of people on the Internet.