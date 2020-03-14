Meek Mill trolled after they caught him I like Nicki Minaj Photo

%MINIFYHTML48b7bba99ece2d16a6a32730439e756a11% %MINIFYHTML48b7bba99ece2d16a6a32730439e756a12%

Despite the things that happened to them, it seems that meek mill still couldn't hate completely Nicki Minaj. Rapper "Going Bad" was recently caught on Instagram leaving a like under a photo of his ex-rap girlfriend.

The photo itself was not published by the hitmaker "Bang Bang" herself. In the mentioned image, Nicki was sitting on the stairs in a completely pink outfit that included a long dress, strappy heels and a long wig. Her dress also helped her show off her broad neckline.

Meek was among thousands of people who liked below the post, leading him to be fooled by bewildered users of social media. Some made references to his pregnant girlfriend, Milano di Rouge, and one of them said, "It is as embarrassing as if you had a whole girlfriend who is pregnant and you are still obsessed with Nicki."

There were also several people who said that Meek is "obsessed" with Nicki. "But when Nicki said this N *** a was pressured, they can't believe it," said one. "The obsession is real and people wonder why Nicki blocked this clown a ** n *** a. He is still reviewing his last 4 years," said another.

"He OBSESSED Nicki so much that it is really disturbing. If he harasses her on social media, I wonder what he will do to her in real life," someone else commented. "Wow, I'm never surprised to be surprised at how obsessed people are with ms.petty," echoed another.

Meek and Nicki started dating in 2015 after collaborating on various songs. However, their relationship only lasted two years, as they then announced their separation in 2017. Since then, the two have not had the best relationship.

Earlier this year, Meek and Nicki quarreled after the latter attacked him for allegedly cheating on her husband Kenneth Petty. That soon turned into a busted fight with the two accusing each other of something bad.