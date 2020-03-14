MDOC Stops All Visits To State Prisons – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Corrections will stop visiting inmates in person effectively immediately for the safety of staff, inmates, and the public.

This will also include outside volunteers and other tours and groups that routinely enter prisons.

There are now 12 cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state and in seven counties. These are community cases and there is no known connection between these cases and the MDOC.

"This was not a decision we reached lightly, as we understand and recognize the importance of family contact with the prison population," said MDOC director Heidi Washington. "Our primary concern must be public safety, and reducing the number of people entering our facilities is a key factor in limiting the possible spread of this disease to our prison population."

The department will monitor the situation to determine when visits will be reinstated.

During the no-visit period, the department is working with its providers who provide communication services to the prison population on the improved services that may be offered.

For staff working at the facility, everyone will be asked a series of screening questions and temperature controlled before being allowed into the prison. For those with a temperature above 100.4, they will not be allowed to work.

Prevention information has been provided to the prison population and MDOC staff. Over the past week, the facilities have undergone additional and more frequent cleaning of prisons.

Staff and visitors can also access information about their facilities by subscribing to Nixle alerts. To subscribe to Nixle alerts, go to www.michigan.gov/corrections and select the correctional facility page in your area to register through the Nixle widget, or send a text message with the facility's ZIP code. the one who wants to receive updates 888777.

