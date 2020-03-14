McFabulous lives up to expectations with Kempton's easy win | Racing News

Paul Nicholls hopes McFabulous can eventually become a Stayers & # 39; Hurdle contender after recording an emphatic victory at the EBF Novices & # 39; handicap hurdle. European Hunt "European Hunt,quot; by Paddy Power in Kempton.

Winner of the Grade Two bumper at Aintree last season, McFabulous suffered a surprising defeat on his obstacle course before finding Master Debonair too good when he was the last of four in a Supreme trial at Ascot in December.

But he hit the mark at Market Rasen last month, and bettors were confident he could complement that victory and return to third grade.

Expelled from the 5-2 favorite, McFabulous was always traveling well for Harry Cobden, settling in the lane in the footsteps of the Eden Du Houx pacemaker.

Upon returning home, Cobden was clearly in control, and McFabulous jumped to the front on the penultimate flight when Eden Du Houx flew away.

Sevarano tried to present a challenge, but McFabulous was too good: he took the final flight with a couple of lengths in hand before running off towards the line.

He came home six and a half meters from Sevarano, with Hurricane Harvey snatching third place from Eden Du Houx in the shadow of the post.

The final of the two-mile, five-furlong series was due to take place in Sandown last week, but that meeting was called off due to a waterlogged track.

Nicholls admitted after the race that canceling that card had worked in McFabulous's favor.

He said: "It ended up being a bonus last week, because that would have been stiff enough, but today was perfect.

"He made a lovely mark on Market Rasen; he jumped great today and should become a very good hurdle to stay.

"We'll be looking for a grade one in over two and a half miles, but one day it could be a Stayers steeplechase."