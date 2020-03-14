Mayor Frey suspends water cuts for a month in Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Mayor Jacob Frey announced Friday morning that Minneapolis will suspend water cuts for a month, due to public health concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Frey, he worked collaboratively with the Minneapolis Department of Public Works to make sure Minneapolis residents don't have their water turned off for the next month.

After working with our Public Works team, I can announce that Minneapolis will suspend water cuts for a month. At a time when hygiene is essential to protect everyone's public health, it is critical that all of our residents are able to clean and wash their hands – Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) March 13, 2020

%MINIFYHTML15be0de5c2ac675f1b3db62922e2a7ee11% %MINIFYHTML15be0de5c2ac675f1b3db62922e2a7ee12%

Frey says "hygiene is essential to protect everyone's health." In times like these, it is imperative that residents be able to clean and wash their hands.