Mavericks owner Mark Cuban urges residents to buy premises during the coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been very vocal since the NBA suspended the season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

As the billionaire works to establish a plan to pay hourly workers during the hiatus, he also suggests that residents of North Texas and across the country do their best to support local businesses.

I went to a local coffee shop in the office building just to buy a coffee I'm not going to drink. They said their business fell 10 percent. #buylocal https://t.co/t0JqCGQgqR – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 13, 2020

On Friday, Cuban said while speaking to workers at the One Main Perc cafe in downtown Dallas that he was told that business at the store had dropped at least 10%.

After acknowledging that several people at the American Airlines Center and the Mavericks organization are hourly workers and have only one source of income, Cuban sent the call to ordinary citizens to step up and support not just MFFL (Mavs Fans For Life), but companies outside the organization that are a big part of residents' daily lives.