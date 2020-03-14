Masika Kalysha is not here for Amazon sellers to raise the prices of cleaning products!

It's been a crazy few days amid the coronavirus outbreak, and it looks like things will continue to get even more hectic. As people prepare to possibly be indoors for long periods of time, stores are selling everything from toilet paper to cleaning supplies.

Everyone knows that some of their favorites have gone looking for things to keep their homes in great shape, and Masika Kalysha was very disappointed by what she found.

Masika decided that it was better for her to try to get cleaning products online instead of going to the store. Unfortunately, each product was astronomically priced, thanks to Amazon's third-party providers.

Sis was looking at the Lysol spray priced at $ 115, and the Clorox spray for up to $ 210!

Things are getting serious as Donald Trump has just declared a "national emergency,quot; in the United States. It is also implementing many other measures to provide relief to people affected by the virus.