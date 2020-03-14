Maro Itoje hopes Six Nations concludes and says that the sooner the future of his club is fixed, the better | Rugby Union News

Itoje is reportedly blocked in the Racing 92 movement: "I have not heard of it,quot;

















English forward and Saracen Maro Itoje says he is confident that this year's Six Nations campaign will end and talks about the future of his club

English forward Maro Itoje says he expects the Six Nations to be shut down despite scheduling problems caused by the coronavirus.

The entire final round of matches was suspended with the Wales game against Scotland postponed the day before the match.

Itoje was asked by Sky Sports News if there was time to play the remaining four games, that includes the England game in Italy.

He said, "I think we will (we will finish the Six Nations). We will make sure they get it on the schedule. I don't know when we will, but I think we will."

Organizers of Six Nations will have to find the time to reschedule the games, and England are also expected to tour Japan and play New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Tonga at international fall matches.

Maro Itoje admits he doesn't know when the Six Nations will end this year.

"In terms of programming, I'm sure it does (it causes complications), but for me I'm not too worried about all those things.

"The governing bodies, all those kinds of people worry about it. I'll just worry about playing my best rugby."

Itoje: "The sooner my future is fixed, the better,quot;

Itoje also discussed his future with his Saracen club who are set to play in the Championship next season.

He has been linked with a one-year loan to the French Racing 92 team, which would allow him to compete in high-level rugby.

The England forward said: "We are still figuring out what will happen next year, nothing is concrete, so we are still working on all those kinds of things. As soon as I know, I will let you know!"

RFU rules currently prevent players from engaging with England if they are abroad.

There have been reports that some Premier League clubs have blocked plans to allow the player to represent his country while playing for Racing 92.

Itoje was asked about those reports, but said: "I have no idea, I have not heard that, so I will wait until I hear what is really happening."

"The sooner the better, but we will wait and see."

