Marlon Wayans strips naked as she watches Jennifer Hudson sing

When calling the & # 39; American Idol & # 39; student the & # 39; Best karaoke singer in history & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; A Haunted House & # 39; He can't stop putting on his pants while listening to his co-star's interpretation of & # 39; Respect & # 39; of & # 39; Ain & # 39; t No Way & # 39; by Aretha Franklin. .

There is something in Jennifer Hudsonthe voice that makes Marlon Wayans he wants to undress. The actor / comedian shared a hilarious video on his Instagram page showing him dropping his pants while watching his "Respect"co-star sings.

In the video posted Thursday, March 12, J-Hud was seen screaming Aretha FranklinThe 1968 song "Ain & # 39; t No Way" in what seemed like a reunion with the film crew. Accompanied by piano, finalist of the third season of "American idol"he showed his strong pipes.

Marlon, who was standing nearby, couldn't hide his amazement as he made small gestures and held J-Hud's hand. He also gave the go-ahead to a woman who was harmonizing with the Academy Award-winning actress.

Later, when the song climaxed, Marlon apparently pulled down his pants to show his appreciation for J-Hud's voice. Then, the camera shot towards him with his pants hanging around his ankles on the floor as his sweatshirt covered up to just below his hips.

Realizing this, a surprised J-Hud walked away. He couldn't contain his laughter to the point that he almost couldn't finish the song. A woman in the background, jokingly, said to Marlon: "I hate you", while another person was heard saying: "I have to put Marlon in a house as soon as possible, you". As the "Dream girls"Star struggled to finish the song with a laugh, Marlon almost pulled his pants down again before someone stopped him.

Marlon captioned the video, "@iamjhud is the best karaoke singer in history." He kept singing praises to his castmate: "This woman sang my drawers."

J-Hud plays the late Aretha Franklin in "Respect", while Marlon plays the first husband of jazz legend Ted White. The next biographical film will be released on October 9 in the United States.