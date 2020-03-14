Mark Cuban says he will reimburse his employees who shop at small businesses for lunch, coffee – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas Maverick owner Mark Cuban continues to pay it to support those affected by concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuban said Saturday that he will reimburse his employees who shop at small local businesses for their lunch or coffee as a way to support those businesses that have been affected by mounting concerns.

He did this in response to seeing another company, CivicScience, trying the same with his employees.

We in! I just sent the email for Mavs and My companies. Anyone who buys from small independent stores (sorry, the company's big chains owned) will receive a refund for their lunch and coffee / tea. We will start with this week and go from there #buylocal #supportlocalBusiness #buysmall – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 14, 2020

Small businesses have seen fewer and fewer customers come to their doors during this outbreak, as officials urge people to think twice before going to crowded areas, especially for older residents or those with underlying health conditions.

It was on Friday that Cuban tweeted that he bought coffee from a local business just to support him. He said his business fell 10%.

I went to a local coffee shop in the office building just to buy a coffee I'm not going to drink. They said their business fell 10 percent. #buylocal https://t.co/t0JqCGQgqR – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 13, 2020

Also on Friday, the Dallas Mavericks announced that the team would pay hourly employees at the American Airlines Center who are forced to miss work because the NBA suspended the season.

