Mariah Carey shares a fun hand-washing tutorial in & # 39; Fantasy & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf2a2418aa7b8ee4c4e01614f2132fd2511% %MINIFYHTMLf2a2418aa7b8ee4c4e01614f2132fd2512%

WENN / Instar

The hit maker & # 39; All I Want for Christmas is You & # 39; Upload to her Instagram account a TikTok video of her and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe getting into their iconic success while washing their hands for 20 seconds.

Up News Info –

Mariah Carey has found a way to make the right handwashing method amid the current coronavirus pandemic fun. On Friday March 13th, hit maker "All I Want for Christmas Is You" posted a TikTok video of her and her twins, Morocco and Monroe, playing "Fantasy" as they gathered around the sink to wash their hands.

At the beginning of the video, the 49-year-old woman told her children with her ex-husband. Nick Cannon"Are you ready? We have 20 seconds!" Playing in the background was his successful collaboration with Wu Tang Clan& # 39; s Ol & # 39; Dirty Bastard. At one point in the clip, his twins turned to the camera and sang, "Mariah and I / Let's go back like babies and pacifiers." She kept singing it: "Old Dirt Dog is not a liar."

%MINIFYHTMLf2a2418aa7b8ee4c4e01614f2132fd2513% %MINIFYHTMLf2a2418aa7b8ee4c4e01614f2132fd2514%

Meanwhile, the trio demonstrated how they followed the instructions of the World Health Organization to wash their hands with soap and water. In the caption for her fun video, the "O Holy Night" singer wrote: "Washing our hands 20 seconds from Ol & # 39; Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everyone!"

%MINIFYHTMLf2a2418aa7b8ee4c4e01614f2132fd2515% %MINIFYHTMLf2a2418aa7b8ee4c4e01614f2132fd2516%

<br />

"The conversation"co-host Holly Robinson Peete He was quick to comment on Mariah's funny video. "OK, this is the cutest thing! ODB," he wrote in the comment section. Sounding similar approval was "Blackish"star Tracee Ellis Ross who commented: "love this. I love you". Mariah's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka added her support by noting: "The best way to wash your hands safely!"

Holly Robinson Peete commented.

Tracee Ellis Ross chimed in.

Mariah's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka also reacted to the funny video.

Mariah's handwashing demo video came just over a week after she announced the postponement of her concert in Hawaii due to the pandemic. "I am so sad to have to announce that I am postponing my show for November," he wrote on Instagram. "I was so excited to return to Hawaii on my 'anniversary month', but the evolution of international travel restrictions forces us to consider the safety and well-being of everyone."

However, the "Sin Ti" singer noted that she will still have one of her Christmas concerts in the state before the end of the year. She said, "With that said, I'm super excited to come to Honolulu in November and put on my great special show. All I want for Christmas is you and Hits for the first time in Hawaii! I can't wait to see you! Stay except!!"