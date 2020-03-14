Man shot dead in Compton home invasion – Up News Info Los Angeles

COMPTON (CBSLA) – Police in Compton say they are seeking more information about what led to a deadly shooting.

The shooting took place in a house on W. Rosecrans and N. Central Avenues.

It was there that the police said that two men forced their entry into a house and demanded money from a 34-year-old man who was inside.

The intruders were armed. One of them shot the man, hitting him several times. When the police arrived, the man was dead. The suspects fled.

The shooting remains under investigation.