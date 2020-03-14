Malibu City Declares State of Emergency – Up News Info Los Angeles

MALIBU (CBSLA) – The city of Malibu declared a state of emergency on Saturday amid growing local and global concerns about the coronavirus.

The statement, the city said, was based on rapidly evolving challenges to protect the public from the spread of the new virus.

The statement followed President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration on Friday, and similarly follows other cities and Los Angeles County in taking similar action.

The emergency proclamation will be considered by the City Council on Monday and will allow the city to take additional legal, operational, and recovery measures as needed to respond to the pandemic.