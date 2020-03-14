Machine Gun Kelly Gives Eminem Another Chance In New Single & # 39; Bullets with Names & # 39;

WENN / Instar / Abel Fermin

After the rapper & # 39; Godzilla & # 39; He addressed his flesh on his latest album & # 39; Music to Be Murdered By & # 39 ;, MGK hints that the bad blood is not over as he boasts of killing Em in his new song.

Kelly Machine Gun continue shooting at Eminem. While hit creator "Godzilla" claimed the end of his flesh in a song from his album "Music to Be Murdered By," rapper "Rap Devil" released a new single on Friday, March 13, "Bullets with Names." , which makes him boast of having killed the first.

Produced by Wonda and Ronny J, "Bullets with Names" hears MGK spit, "A goat killed me to get my jacket stained / I wiped my nose like I had some cocaine / I pulled out his coffin and ate a plate of it / I called your bitch, showed her my penis, let them put her to bed. " It has Young bully, Lil duke Y RJMRLA.

This new song will be featured on "Bad Things" creator's upcoming fifth studio album, "Tickets to My Downfall," which will be released later this year via Interscope and Bad Boy Records. The LP, which is a collaborative project with Blink-182& # 39; s Travis Barker, itself is a continuation of their 2019 album "Hotel Diablo".

As for MGK's feud with Em, "Bullets with Names" was not the first shadow cast by hit creator "Lose Yourself" after the release of "Music to Be Murdered By." In late January, he went to Twitter to comment apparently on Em's version of Dolly Parton's viral challenge: "50-year-old artists try to be relevant to youth by posting trending memes is something I never thought I'd see # 2020," she said later. -selected the tweet read.

Em and MGK began their enmity in 2018 after the "Bird box"Thirsty actor for his daughter Hailie. Banging, MGK came out with a song called" Rap Devil. "In response, Em released" Killshot. "However, in mid-January 2020, Em seemed to be asking for a truce via new track. titled "Unaccommodating".

Despite Em's claim that his war is over, MGK seemed reluctant to crush his flesh. "Crazy, I just came out of a noisy room to listen to these bulls," he wrote on Twitter. "He's been rich and crazy for 20 years straight."