Loni Love is called ridiculous for asking her boyfriend, James Welsh, to do this in this video

From the looks of it, Loni Love is not afraid to talk about her romance with boyfriend James Welsh, but that doesn't mean she wants him to share details about their lives with other people.

Recently in The realLoni explained that she decided to protect her secrets by asking her man to sign a confidentiality agreement.

Loni claimed that after Jessica Simpson wrote a book detailing her private life with her ex-husband, she made a move.

The comedian stated, "If you know you're going to come into the world and things are happening, why do you notice how now, all of a sudden, like Jessica Simpson and all of them are writing these books and they're telling her side of the story and everything? Possibly if they had an NDA, they couldn't do it because that could ruin their brand. "

She went on to say:

He added: "Someone who does fake, doesn't say what Simpson says, is fake, but overall, it could really harm your brand and could hurt you as a person. You could consider that.

She revealed it was not a trust issue and went on to say, "I'm just saying. I have one. I had James sign one. Because the NDA is not for him, it is because of the people around him."

One person called Loni ridiculous and continued: “Every time Loni speaks, it sounds increasingly ridiculous! Loni is nowhere near the level of the Kardashians.

One advocate wrote, "It's just a smart thought, given her status. If you want to come with me, sign an NDA and this prenuptial agreement while you do it. What she said here makes sense. Especially in light of the lady who used to work for her. Named Cookie talking about what she allegedly did to Tamar. "

This sponsor intervened: “I like it, but everything it says sounds made up. She is not doing so much in life that she needs an NDA. She does comedy and a talk show … not that she has Oprah status. I really feel like he lies a lot just because of the show, but it sounds ridiculous. "

This social media user explained: "That is not ridiculous. The Kardashians have everyone sign an NDA before dating someone or entering their homes, that's why we only hear their side of the story and never the other. They are able to keep their records clean … all while ruining others😂, but you get the point. "

