Long lines seen at DFW airport as CDC selects arriving international travelers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – International travelers arrived at the Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport in long lines as Customs and Border Protection and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention carry out "enhanced detection,quot; measures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Those travelers from Europe and other affected regions reported hour-long waits when they arrived at the DFW airport due to improved controls and questionnaires on the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML5d5a1c95f7f3c057645b18230d99026511% %MINIFYHTML5d5a1c95f7f3c057645b18230d99026512%

In a statement Saturday, the DFW airport tweeted: “DFW is one of 13 US airports that accept flights from Europe and other affected regions. We ask for your patience as CBP / CDC officers are conducting an enhanced screening for passengers, which may cause additional delays. These measures are important to everyone's health and safety. "

The airport also said these procedures are "federally mandated,quot; by the Department of Homeland Security.

Scenes from @DFWAirport Right now, sent by someone who has flown in from Pakistan, he has been online for almost two hours. Says there are only four lines open on immigration applications, is it safe to have so many people together for so long during #coronavirus ? pic.twitter.com/YArVXYcJJE – SumbzBirthdayUnderSocialIsolation (@a_sumbel) March 14, 2020

One person said that someone who was flying from Pakistan sent them a video and that they were asked a question about where they came from.

@DFWAirport want is happening? I have been here for three hours. pic.twitter.com/EGtQGssR91 – Ezequiel Contreras (@zzekecontre) March 14, 2020

Another traveler said he had been waiting three hours in line.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from European countries in a bid to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as it continues to raise concerns. The travel restriction applies to most non-Americans who have been in the Schengen area of ​​26 European nations with 14 days of travel to the US. USA This started on Saturday.

However, on Saturday, the president said the ban would extend to the United Kingdom and Ireland. This extension will begin Monday at midnight.