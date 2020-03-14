Lobster prices drop; the future is cloudy as exports close

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) – Lobster prices are falling, and shippers fear the worst is yet to come as the fishing industry faces a global slowdown in imports due to the coronavirus.

China is one of the world's largest buyers of lobsters from the United States and Canada, which harvest the same species in the Atlantic Ocean. Europe is also home to important markets, including Italy, which has been particularly affected by the virus.

In this Friday March 13, 2020 photo, the lobsters are packed for shipment at the Lobster Company in Kennebunkport, Maine. Global live lobster markets have been disrupted by the coronavirus, and industry members are concerned that it could worsen if the outbreak persists in the summer. China is one of the world's largest lobster importers, and is not taking any of the shellfish at the moment, as it appears to control the spread of the virus. – (Robert F. Bukaty / AP Photo)

Late winter and early spring are already slow seasons for lobster exports, but this year they have slowed down, said Bill Bruns, operations manager for The Lobster Co. of Arundel, Maine. The company has already laid off eight of its 15 workers and will face an even bigger blow if the lack of exports extends to May and June, he said.

"We have many clients in Hong Kong. They are taking very small amounts or are taking nothing, "said Bruns. "For the next five to six weeks, it doesn't look very good for the state of Maine."

The inability to export lobster abroad is sending more shellfish to the US market, and that has depressed prices, said John Sackton, industry analyst and editor at SeafoodNews.com. The wholesale price of 1.25-pound live lobsters in March is $ 7.78, 18% less than last year and 33% less than March 2018, according to statistics from business editor Urner Barry.

Price reductions have not necessarily reached consumers yet, as March is often an expensive month to buy live lobster due to lack of supply. But that could change when the fishing season begins in the summer, Sackton said.

"When you look at what this will be like in May or June, that's when you're going to have lobsters landing, that's when you're going to have a problem, because you have nowhere to send them, Sackton said.

Concerns about the coronavirus have disrupted supply chains around the world, including other live fish products, such as Dungeness crabs. Once trustworthy foreign markets are inaccessible or less accessible due to attempts to reduce the spread of the disease.

The inability to send locusts due to the virus has particularly affected Canada. Canada shipped more than 30 million pounds of lobster to China in the first six months of 2019, about 15 times the US total. The US, since Washington had been dealing with trade hostilities with Beijing that damaged exports.

"You have to plan for the future, and the unknown is troubling," said Jerry Amirault, president of the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Lobster Processors Association.