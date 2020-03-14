Lizzo performs spiritual healing amid a coronavirus pandemic with meditation video

WENN / Instar

By releasing the 30-minute video, hitmaker & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; It hopes to help calm the mind, body, and soul of fans, and to remind others that people have the power to reduce the fear that is escalating.

Hip-hop star Lizzo He led fans to a "mass meditation" on Friday (March 13) to "promote healing" during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Success creator "Truth Hurts" hosted the spiritual session on Instagram, sharing a 30-minute video in which he addressed the COVID-19 health crisis and played the flute to help calm the mind, body, and soul of His Followers.

She captioned the video, "A meditation and a mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use it at your own pace. I love you!"

In the video, Lizzo, without makeup, sat down in front of a tray of crystals and said, "There is disease, and then there is fear of disease. Fear can spread both hate and negative energy."

"I wanted to empower everyone and let them know that they have power. We all have power. You have power to eliminate fear. We have the power to reduce fear that is escalating."

"This is a very serious pandemic," he continued. "This is something very serious that we are all living together. Whether it is something good or tragic, the only thing we will always have is union. We will always be connected on this planet."

Lizzo went on to explain the purpose of his post.

"I wanted to take the time today to do a mass meditation," he shared.

"Thirty minutes of your time. We will come together and breathe deeply. We will come together in agreement and try to eliminate fear as much as we can as we work together during this difficult time."

Lizzo's meditation session was shared as Lin-Manuel Miranda released a never-before-heard song from her hit Broadway musical "Hamilton"to lift the spirits of the fans.

"I wish I could send you peace of mind through this app," Miranda wrote of the song that was cut from Hamilton's final production.

"Unfortunately. But I can send you music that no one has heard. Here's a Hamilton / Washington song called I Have This Friend. No one listened to it, not even (Hamilton director Thomas) Kail."

Lin-Manuel republished Lizzo's healing session.

The publications arrived hours before the president of EE. USA Donald trump declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency, after ordering Wednesday a ban on all travelers from continental Europe, excluding US citizens, permanent residents and immediate family.

The restrictions are intended to curb the spread of COVID-19, which to date has killed more than 40 people in the United States, with more than 1,700 confirmed cases.