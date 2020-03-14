Lions hit 18-point lead, cardinals tie 27-27 – Up News Info Detroit

GLENDALE, Arizona (AP) – Kyler Murray had already produced some storybook moments during his first game as an NFL quarterback and seemed to be on the brink of another in overtime. On a third shot, the Arizona Cardinals rookie bounced for a moment and then fired a pass in the middle.

%MINIFYHTML46aac26be319436ac2b738cccf2d9d9211% %MINIFYHTML46aac26be319436ac2b738cccf2d9d9212%

The ball hit the hand of Lions linebacker Christian Jones.

It fell without causing damage to the lawn.

To everyone's disbelief, all that drama was about to end in a 27-27 draw with the Detroit Lions on Sunday. For the Cardinals, it almost felt like a victory, considering how things started.

"I've never tied before," said Murray. "It's better than a loss, that's all I can say."

The Cardinals nearly finished an unlikely return on the rookie debut, recovering from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24 in regulation.

They had two chances to win in overtime and so did the Lions, but all they could do was trade field goals.

"It's like a participation trophy," said Arizona offensive lineman Justin Pugh. "I want to throw it away."

It was a strange ending to an exciting game.

Arizona's new offense under freshman coach Kliff Kingsbury was a failure for most of the afternoon before inexplicably coming to life in the fourth quarter. Murray hit David Johnson for a 27-yard touchdown to throw the Cardinals within 24-16 with less than six minutes remaining.

After the defense stopped the Lions, the highest overall draft pick returned to normal, leading a nine-play, 60-yard play that ended with a 4-yard touchdown to Larry Fitzgerald. Murray found Christian Kirk for a 2-point conversion to tie with 43 seconds remaining.

Murray was 15 of 19 for 154 yards and two touchdowns during the fourth quarter rally. Overall, he had 29 of 54 or 308 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

"We started doing what we were good at," Murray said. "I don't mean simple, but just run our stuff and go fast. I think that opened things up."

Kingsbury was to blame for the first problems.

"It was three-fourths of the worst offense I have ever seen and it was my fault," said Kingsbury. "Bad game calls, I'm just trying to do too much, and we'll fix it."

Detroit had one last chance to drive for victory with 1:10 remaining in overtime, but it went nowhere. Stafford threw a dangerous pass that was almost intercepted by Tramaine Brock with 10 seconds remaining.

Brock said he made the mistake of looking into the end zone before catching.

"We knew they were trying to get out of bounds, but when the ball came, my eyes went wide," said Brock.

Detroit seemed totally in control until the middle of the fourth period. The Lions took a 17-0 lead in the second quarter and had a 17-3 lead at halftime. Boos were heard at the State Farm stadium.

Matthew Stafford threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions, but they failed to assemble units in the fourth quarter to stop Arizona's momentum.

"However, for us we must stay focused all the time," said Detroit coach Matt Patricia. "I have to train him better. We can finish the game. "

Arizona's Fitzgerald, in his 16th NFL season, finished with eight catches for 113 yards. Zane González was 4-for-4 in field goal attempts, which made them 20, 42, 34 and 28 yards.

It is the second year in a row that a game ends in a draw in the first week after the Browns and Steelers did the same thing last year.

Stafford threw touchdown passes to Danny Amendola, Kenny Golladay, and T.J. Hockenson

"Hard to swallow," said Stafford. "Obviously, I was in a good place for a while. We have to do a better job of finishing the game. "

NICE GAME, ROOKIE

T.J. Detroit Hockenson had an immediate impact. The 6-foot-5-foot, 247-pound tight end, the No. 8 overall pick in April, was a problem for the Arizona high school, creating mismatches across the field. He finished with six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

OTHER

Chandler Jones had Arizona's best play of the first quarter when he fired Stafford, stripped the ball and recovered the fumble. Jones has 42 sacks in 49 career games with the Cardinals, including at least one sack in the first four games of the season since he joined the franchise in 2016.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Lions: Play your opening game next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, who beat Indianapolis in overtime.

Cardinals: Head east to face QB Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who looked great in Week 1 in an uneven victory over Miami.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.