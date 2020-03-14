Linebacker Clemson Simmons is awesome on Pro Day – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLf50ce8a7154a87877e2985fcd7ba99bd11% %MINIFYHTMLf50ce8a7154a87877e2985fcd7ba99bd12%

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – As Clemson's professional day unfolded, NFL head coaches like Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions chatted with Dabo Swinney of Clemson.

And it never took long, Swinney said, before Tigers' versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons appeared in those conversations.

Simmons, the defensive player of the year for the United States and Atlantic Coast Conference, is considered one of the top five when the NFL draft is held next month. It was the main draw that reps from the 32 NFL teams observed at the team's indoor practice facility on Thursday.

Simmons, the leader of the country's sixth best defense last year, showed his versatility, strength and speed, and why he thinks he will go very early in next month's draft.

"It's like getting three first-round draft picks in one," Swinney said.

That did not lessen Simmons' dominance in the NFL's eyes. He lined up at several different points last season, including safety, defensive end and linebacker, and led Clemson with 107 tackles, 16 stops behind the line of scrimmage, eight sacks and 10 separate passes.

"It is so unique," Swinney said. "Everyone is looking for that."

Simmons, the 229-pound, 6-foot-4-inch junior from Olathe, Kansas, lifted weights and performed shuttle cone drills in front of reps from all 32 NFL teams. He chose not to do the 40-yard run, standing still in his 4.39-second stellar time he ran on the NFL combine a couple of weeks ago.

Among Clemson's three possible first-round picks, only catcher Tee Higgins ran 40th after missing due to a hamstring problem before the combine.

The 6-4 Higgins, from Oak Hill, Tennessee, had a quick time of 4.54 seconds before excelling in pass catching drills.

He entered training in hopes of proving he's a worthy successor to Clemson's NFL receiver pedigree, including DeAndre Hopkins of Houston, Sammy Watkins of Kansas City, and Mike Williams of San Diego.

"I feel like I impressed more people than I thought I would," said Higgins, who had 59 catches with team highs of 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns. "I just wanted to perform well and be me."

Terrell also stayed on the sidelines for most sessions after running 4.37 seconds in the combine.

The 6-1, 195-pound Terrell, like Higgins, is considered a late first-round prospect.

Simmons, the first Butkus Prize winner in Clemson's history, spent approximately 10 minutes talking to Tomlin. Simmons left the field alongside a member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization. The Chargers have the sixth overall pick in the draft.

Safety K’Von Wallace, who played alongside Simmons at Clemson for the past four years, has little doubt that Simmons' abilities will fit into the NFL today.

"It is literally built in a laboratory," Wallace said. "Tall, long, fast, everything you want in a soccer player, he has it."

Clemson was overrun by NFL scouts and coaches last March when his defensive line led by eventual first-round picks at Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence worked.

Expect the same in 2021 when the Tigers' offensive firepower, including possible No. 1 overall pick from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back ACC defender of the year on running back Travis Etienne could be the main draws.

Lawrence, the 6-6 passer who is 29-1 in his college career, will be a junior and could return to school. However, he said he is on his way to graduating from Clemson in December and has thought about his future in the NFL.

"It's always a special day," said Swinney. "A great day for the show."

