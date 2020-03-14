Lil Reese makes no apology despite backlash over racism Tweet about coronavirus

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Traffic & # 39; He does not apologize or remove the controversial comment from his Twitter account after provoking anger at calling the Chinese 'nasty'. and blame them for the pandemic.

Lil reese He apparently doesn't regret it after calling the Chinese and blaming them for the spread of the coronavirus. The 27-year-old rapper did not apologize or reverse his earlier statement that sparked a backlash online.

On Thursday, March 12, the Chicago-born star who appeared on Keef bossThe single "I don't like it," he tweeted, "the filthy Chinese like man got the whole [world] screwed up." Many people reacted quickly to his comment, and some called it "racist".

Lil Reese posts a racist tweet about the coronavirus.

"The username @ LilRacist300 is available if you want to take it …" someone criticized Reese. Another called it a "weirdo," while others suggested that you should delete the tweet while you still have time. "D ** n brother, you may want to delete this because it might be difficult for you when this clears up," one warned him.

Another shared a meme with similar advice, "The best time to delete this tweet was immediately after sending it, the second best time is now." Someone else said, "Brother, please erase this, you still have time."

Another taunted Reese by saying that he needs to be educated about the spread of COVID-19. "God, I was going to say read a damn book, but I doubt you even know where to find one, much less educate yourself about viruses," the person wrote. Another added: "The Chinese did not start the Virus, they cannot blame them …"

But Reese is unfazed by the reaction and seems to ignore his advice, as the controversial tweet remains on his page after more than 24 hours.

Previously, Summer hiker He left one of his Instagram accounts after making a racist comment about the Chinese. Earlier this month, he posted a video that falsely linked the Chinese hygiene problem to the spread of the deadly virus. She wrote in the caption of her post, "That's kind of nasty."

Although he cleaned up his Instagram, he maintained his criticism of the Chinese after the coronavirus outbreak. She refused to apologize and called her stupid critics instead. "Hahaha people are so dumb, talking about being a racist and that video was a long time ago," he wrote. "It doesn't matter if it was 20 years ago, the end result was gross."