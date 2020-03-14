Liga MX schedule, television times as Mexico's best soccer league continues to play during the coronavirus outbreak

Most of the sports world has been on hiatus during the global coronavirus pandemic, with cancellations from left to right. But for soccer fans, there is still a way to improve their sport.

Liga MX, the highest level of Mexican soccer, advances with the games of this weekend. Here is everything you need to know before Liga MX action.

Liga MX schedule, television channels for matchday 10 of 17

Saturday, March 14

(All eastern times)

Game Time Channel Tigres vs. Juarez 9 p.m. ESPN Deportes, fuboTV Leon vs. Pumas 9 p.m. TUDN USA, fuboTV Guadalajara vs Monterrey 11 p.m. Chivas TV, fuboTV

Leon vs. Pumas is the great showdown to watch at 9 p.m. Currently, Leon is second in the Liga MX table with 18 points, while Pumas is fourth with 15 points and could tie points with a victory.

The other 9 p.m. The matchup features Tigres, a team trying to climb into the top eight, and Juárez, a team trying to stay in the top eight. The teams that finish in the top eight are classified for Liguilla, which are the playoffs for Liga MX.

The night cup features Guadalajara, which ranks fifth, against Monterrey, which has won just four points in nine games.

Sunday March 15

(All eastern times)

Game Time Channel Toluca vs. Atlas 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes, fuboTV Club America vs. Blue Cross 10:15 p.m. TUDN and UniMas, fuboTV

The most important game of the weekend is the Sunday Cup between Club América in third place and Cruz Azul, the best on the table. The teams are separated by only two points.

Sunday's opening game will face a couple of struggling teams. Toluca is currently 15th with 10 points, while Atlas is 17th out of 18 teams with six points.

How to stream Liga MX games

For cable cutters, the best option to stream Liga MX games is fuboTV, which includes access to all Univision and FOX Sports channels, allowing you to watch all Liga MX games.