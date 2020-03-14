Leader of the & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; movement Kong prisoner released from prison | News

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Chan Kin-man was released from prison and said he does not regret his leading role in the so-called "Umbrella,quot; civil disobedience movement in 2014.

"Life in prison was difficult, but I have no regrets at all … since this is a necessary price to pay for fighting for democracy," Chan said, singing "I want universal suffrage,quot; with dozens of supporters.

A retired sociologist and one of the three leaders of the pro-democracy movement, Chan was convicted last year of conspiracy to commit public unrest for his role in planning and mobilizing supporters during the 79-day protest that brought in parts of the Chinese government. paralyzed city.

The symbolic umbrella tactic reemerged in 2019 during anti-government protests (File: Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

Umbrella protesters staged peaceful sit-ins, blocking main roads in the Asian financial center in an effort for full democracy, although they failed to wrest concessions from Beijing.

The Umbrella movement got its name because activists used umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas and pepper spray.

The symbolic umbrella tactic reemerged in 2019 during the sometimes violent anti-government protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

Many protesters last year said the 2014 movement prepared them for new struggles for democracy.

Chan said he understood why young protesters resorted to "intense action,quot; in recent months because they felt that the government was no longer fair and equitable.

"I think after the past few months, the people of Hong Kong understand more why we had to use civil disobedience to fight for freedom," said the 61-year-old man.

Chan said he plans to visit the young protesters arrested during the recent riots and share with them his experience on how to mentally deal with the charges they face.

Hong Kong returned to China from British rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems,quot; formula that guarantees freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland, but many activists accuse Beijing of tightening its grip on the city and eroding those freedoms. .

Beijing denies the meddling and blames the West for fomenting the unrest.