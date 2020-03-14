Lawmakers delay promotion of officer involved in deadly ambush in Niger

WASHINGTON – The Senate Armed Services Committee has temporarily blocked the promotion of one of the top Special Forces officers involved in the fatal ambush of October 4, 2017 in Niger, US officials said Friday. The attack resulted in four deaths of Americans and exposed the deficiencies of the US military in West Africa.
Colonel Bradley D. Moses, the officer-in-charge of the Third Special Forces Group at the time of the attack, is the only officer in his unit involved in the episode who escapes some form of punishment. His subordinates, all the younger officers, have been punished.
Colonel Moses was initially scheduled to be promoted to brigadier general after leaving his current position in Afghanistan. But at the request of the members of the Senate, Colonel Moisés was removed from the initial list.
In the past, some officers were removed from the list only to be promoted months later, leaving Colonel Moses' future unclear. On the Congress website, it appears as "partitioned."
A spokesman for the Senate Armed Services Committee declined to comment on the matter, citing the panel's protocol not to discuss nominations or promotions under consideration.
Colonel Moses' subordinate and battalion commander during the ambush, Lt. Col. David J. Painter, was punished after the attack, but was still recommended to promote the colonel. Your nomination it has failed.
Colonel Moses had already delayed once the delivery of the promotion list to the Senate this year, according to authorities. Before the Army referred his promotion to the White House and then to the Senate Armed Services Committee, the Pentagon, prompted by Senate investigations, re-examined Colonel Moses' role in the Niger ambush before it was approved for the nomination.
Last summer, Patrick M. Shanahan, the acting defense secretary at the time, completed a final high-level review, which coincided with previous findings that mostly blamed junior officers and supported reprimands from eight members of the Army Special Forces and a two-star Air. General strength.
The punishments focused on training failures before soldiers were deployed to West Africa.
Relatives of those killed and even some members of the Third Group of Special Forces had expressed anger at the multiple investigations, spanning nearly two years, and the lack of reprimand for high-ranking military officers, including Colonel Moses, for ordering 11- member of the Special Forces team on the mission without knowing the enemy's strength.
Members of the Third Group of Special Forces wrote to members of the Senate calling for Colonel Moisés to be punished, people familiar with the matter said.
In the months after the ambush, family members of the dead were not told that the Green Beret team leader had He told his commanders that his soldiers did not have the necessary equipment or intelligence to carry out an unplanned incursion into a local militant leader and had asked to return to the base.
Lt. Col. Painter told the team to continue the operation, a decision that was also approved by Col. Moses.
But Islamic State fighters had been tracking the team and were preparing to attack. Five Nigeriens accompanying the Americans were also killed in the hour-long shooting.
The four Americans killed – Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah W. Johnson, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, Sgt. Dustin Wright and Sgt. The David T. Johnson: All received prizes of posthumous value.