Lawmakers delay promotion of officer involved in deadly ambush in Niger

WASHINGTON – The Senate Armed Services Committee has temporarily blocked the promotion of one of the top Special Forces officers involved in the fatal ambush of October 4, 2017 in Niger, US officials said Friday. The attack resulted in four deaths of Americans and exposed the deficiencies of the US military in West Africa.

Colonel Bradley D. Moses, the officer-in-charge of the Third Special Forces Group at the time of the attack, is the only officer in his unit involved in the episode who escapes some form of punishment. His subordinates, all the younger officers, have been punished.

Colonel Moses was initially scheduled to be promoted to brigadier general after leaving his current position in Afghanistan. But at the request of the members of the Senate, Colonel Moisés was removed from the initial list.

In the past, some officers were removed from the list only to be promoted months later, leaving Colonel Moses' future unclear. On the Congress website, it appears as "partitioned."