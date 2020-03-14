LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Parents struggle to make arrangements for their children, who will now be home after the more than 1,000 schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District announced closures for at least two weeks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 600,000 students will be affected by the closings.

A single mother of two who lives in the district says children's health comes first.

"I think it is the right move to close schools and keep (the virus) contained," said Lauren Icken.

A mother picked up her son early from school after he felt sick and said they gave him tools to make sure he would still have access to the lessons there.

"The nurse called me and they sent him home," he said. "They are giving us Pro books so they can connect and do work from home."

Some students will also receive instruction through programs provided by public television.

The district said digital resources will be broadcast as follows:

PBS SoCal (daytime programming from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-K to 2 North Dakota grade)

grade) KLCS-TV (Daytime programming would highlight content from Pre-K to 12 th grade 6 a.m. at 6 p.m. with additional educational programming in the afternoon)

grade 6 a.m. at 6 p.m. with additional educational programming in the afternoon) KCET (daytime programming: 9 th grade through 12 th grade)

grade through 12 grade) Additional educational programming on PBS SoCal and KLCS digital channels

LAUSD has established three hotlines for anyone with questions.

For families: (213) 443-1300

For school leaders: (213) 241-2000

For employees: (213) 241-2700

LAUSD also said that 40 family resource centers will open on Wednesday, March 18 at 6 a.m. at 6 p.m. so that children have a safe place to study and eat.

The district said more details on those centers will be available Monday, March 16.