Ladies European Tour: Becky Morgan on Financial Pressures | Golf News

Ladies European Tour golfer Becky Morgan explains how recent tour deferrals are financially affecting players

European Tour women's golfer Becky Morgan admits she faces financial uncertainty after the coronavirus pandemic cast the season's schedule in doubt.

Upcoming tournaments in May across Europe, including in Italy, France and Spain, could follow a host of other sports to face postponements, cancellations and rescheduling.

Morgan, who has not played golf competitively since December, is concerned that some of the Tour players who depend on tournaments will be his main sources of income.

"Obviously not having played since December, I have had no income since then and I hoped it would start now," Morgan said.

"The great players of the PGA have great sponsors, but unfortunately many of the players on the European Tour don't, so we depend on the income from the tournaments."

"Now he's just trying to close the hatches, try to save a little and prepare for when we start."

"It's not overly motivating right now. It's kind of a spike for events and not knowing when our next event will be, it's quite complicated."

Morgan says that players could consider part-time work if the schedule is further affected by the coronavirus.

Morgan acknowledged that these are unprecedented times, but is confident that the sport and the Tour can withstand any financial pressure caused by loss of revenue and sponsorship if the schedule continues to be adversely affected.

For now, Morgan says that her fellow professionals can only wait and see what the extent of the damage will be, but she admits that the situation could force golfers like her to seek part-time work if they continue without paying.

The LPGA confirmed Thursday that the next three events on the LPGA Tour schedule, the Volvik Founders Cup in Arizona and the Kia Classic and ANA Inspiration in California are postponed, with the intention of rearranging them for later in the year.

As for the Ladies & # 39; European Tour, their tournament in Saudi Arabia next week is already off for fear of coronaviruses and travel restrictions.

"We have all canceled reserved, re-booked, canceled flights, so they have spent quite a few weeks trying to calculate expenses and whatnot," Morgan said.

"It has been frustrating, but obviously much more important things are happening in the world right now."

When asked if the Tour could collapse as a result, Morgan said: "I don't think so. The irony is that this is the most exciting year for the Ladies European Tour for a while."

"The past few years have been difficult, we had a really good schedule this year and the first half will have a big impact."

"But I think we will survive, everyone will survive, and we'll see what happens when we start playing again."

