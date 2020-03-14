LA Chargers Place Franchise Tag on Tight End Hunter Henry | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLabd9a86b25815770764d470e85752dcb11% %MINIFYHTMLabd9a86b25815770764d470e85752dcb12%





Hunter Henry will stay in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Chargers have put their franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry.

Based on the projected salary cap, Henry would be in line for a $ 11 million one-year franchise tender. The deadline to apply the franchise tag is Monday.

The Chargers and Henry would have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal or he would automatically be online for the $ 11 million salary in 2020.

The 25-year-old Henry will receive passes from a new quarterback next year after Philip Rivers and the Chargers decided to separate from each other.

Henry hit career highs in one season with 55 catches and 652 receiving yards in 12 games in 2019. He missed four games due to a knee injury.

Henry missed the entire 2018 season after his ACL was broken on the first day of the OTAs in May.

Overall, Henry has 136 catches for 1,709 yards and 17 touchdowns in 41 games (35 starts).

Denzel Perryman reformulated his agreement to stay with the Chargers

The Chargers reportedly restructured linebacker Denzel Perryman's contract, ensuring the five-year veteran will be with the team for the 2020 season.

Perryman, 27, was supposed to earn more than $ 6 million in the last year of his current deal, but now he will have to find incentives to achieve that, the NFL Network reported. Perryman played 14 games (starting 10) last season, racking up 68 tackles, five for loss.

The Chargers also pitched linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. and nose tackle Brandon Mebane.

Davis, who turns 37 on March 22, had 112 tackles in his only season with the Chargers after playing 13 seasons for the Carolina Panthers. Mebane, 35, joined the Chargers as an unrestricted free agent in 2016. He had 27 tackles in 13 games last season.