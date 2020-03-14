Kris Jenner reveals separation from Kim Kardashian's father forced her to grow up

%MINIFYHTML884370598652e828e71539f468784e2b11% %MINIFYHTML884370598652e828e71539f468784e2b12%

Talking to Diane Von Furstenberg on her InCharge With DVF podcast, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; opens up about his & # 39; biggest regret & # 39; that separated his family.

Kris JennerThe separation from ex-husband Robert Kardashian forced her to "really grow" for the sake of her young family.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star, 64, married attorney Robert in July 1978, and the couple welcomed four children: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe KardashianY Rob Kardashian.

However, they divorced in 1991 and, speaking to Diane Von Furstenberg on her InCharge With DVF podcast, Kris confessed that the breakup of the marriage was a challenge for her.

"I got married when I was very, very young," he recalled. "I met Robert when I was 18. We dated for four years, we were married at 22. Sooner or later during my life when I was 30, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that my family broke up."

Explaining the practical challenges of life as a single mother, Kris said, "I didn't know what to do. I had four children, I was single. I didn't know where I was going to live. I didn't know how I was going to earn a living."

"It was the scariest moment of being so young. I think he was 32 years old and had four young children," the mother of six continued. "My son was maybe a year old and he was scary. He was very, very scared."

She added: "I remember waking up in my boots one day … It was my turn to grow up."

Kris then married Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jennerand the couple had two children Kendall Jenner Y Kylie Jenner.

In the 2000s, Kris was approached by Ryan Seacrest to film his family for a reality TV show, and when "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" began airing in 2007 on E!, the family quickly rose to fame as one of the world's most famous families. Season 18 of the show debuts later this month.