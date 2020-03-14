Kourtney Kardashian's son's reign makes her a "delicious,quot; wellness drink

nurse Reick Disick to the rescue!
Kourtney Kardashian He was resting in bed and his 5-year-old son, the youngest of his three children, made him a wellness drink. Go for the effort, young man! Kourtney documented the adorable exchange in her Instagram story on Friday.
"I did this for my mother … which makes her no longer sick and is for when you're sick," says Reign, holding up a cup full of liquid as she approaches her mother, who is lying on the bed.
"What's in there?" Kourtney asks.
"Um, I don't know why I forgot," Reign replies.
"Well what did you put in there?" Kourtney asks.
Reign informs you that the drink contains "all the delicious things you will like."
"Thank you, my love bug," says Kourtney. "Wait, why does it smell like soap?"
"I don't know. Just take it," says Reign.
"It smells like a lot of chemicals. It's definitely soap," says Kourtney.
"I'm kidding Mom. It was soap, glitter, and shower water," says Reign.
the keeping up with the Kardashians Star did not reveal whether she was ill or the nature of her condition. It is the middle of the cold and flu season and an ongoing global coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 5,600 people, infected at least 150,000, and led millions of people to self-isolate at home.
Like many, Kourtney had been taking extra precautions to try to minimize his risk of contracting the virus; She was wearing a face mask and she and her family flew in a private plane when they traveled to France for Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.
Kourtney, Reign, their dad and their ex Scott Disick and his older children Mason Disick, 10 and Penelope Disick, 7, joined his sisters and mom Kris Jenner for a little R,amp;R in the keeping up with the Kardashians momager's vacation home in palm springs last weekend
