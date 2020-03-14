Kourtney Kardashian covers Health magazine in Pihakapi

Kourtney Kardashian is drawing attention after covering the April 2020 issue of Health magazine. Billed as the "green problem," Kourtney wore a white Greek Pihakapi dress for the stunning cover. The dress retails for approximately $ 290 and Kourtney brought many goddess vibes to the session. The dress is mini and Kourtney posed in a seated, bent, knee-bent posture, and chose to use the sleeves wrapped around the upper arms for an off-the-shoulder look. The dress can be worn with the sleeves over the arms and a round neckline. The curtain accentuated Kourtney's neckline which had a gold and bronze sheen complementing a similar hue in the background of the photo.

Known for wearing straight hair, Kourtney chose to wear her dark black locks in loose waves that parted in half and cascaded down onto her knees with a slight windy effect. Kourtney's makeup was kept according to the color palette in the photo. Her eyes were highlighted in bronze tones as were her lips, only they were emphasized with a lot of shine.

You can check out Kourtney Kardashian's photo below.

In the slide show above, you'll see another photo of Kourtney Kardashian in a Givenchy leather trench coat, a Lisa Marie Fernández black leather bra, and Anemone Swim bikini bottoms. The leather trench coat features soft shading that darkens the waist, cuffs and bottom hem of the coat. Shading complements the colors on the bra and bottom of the high waist bikini.

Kourtney is sitting on what appears to be a plush blanket and is leaning against the wall. In the previous photo, Kourtney's hair was loose and loose. In the second photo, Kourtney pulled the top half of her hair back into a bow at her crown. Kourtney showed the beak of his widow that gives character to his face. She posed with a simple look on his face and decided not to smile.

You can see that photo, as well as several other photos of Kourtney Kardashian appearing in the April 2020 issue of Health magazine in the photo slideshow above.

What do you think about Kourtney Kardashian's appearance in Health magazine?



