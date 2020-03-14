Kodak Black mulls additional prison sentence after pleading guilty to gun charges

After being ordered to serve the next 46 months in prison for his gun-related charges in 2019, rapper & # 39; Tunnel Vision & # 39; Now he faces another two to seven years behind bars.
Jailed rapper Kodak Black He faces an additional sentence of two to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a firearm charge in New York.
The "Tunnel Vision" star was arrested in April 2019 while trying to enter the US. USA From Canada with three associates.
Border officials stopped his car, which had a California temporary record, and arrested the four men after discovering four guns and marijuana in the vehicle.
Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, appeared in a Niagara County court on Thursday (March 12) and admitted to being charged with attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He must be sentenced on March 24, when he faces up to seven years behind bars, according to the local WKBW Buffalo news station.
However, any prison time that the 22-year-old receives will be served simultaneously with his 46-month federal arms sentence, which was handed down by a judge in Miami, Florida, in November (19).