Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of Psalm and Chicago West

Kim Kardashian has shared a lovely new two-year-old Chicago West and ten-month Psalm West video. Chicago has been entertaining his mother's fans with her cute antics and songs. He apparently loves to sing (North West loves to rap) and is now singing a sweet song while Baby Psalm just wants to play along with it. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago "Chi-Chi is pronounced Shy-Shy,quot; 2 and Psalm West 10 months. While North and Chicago frequently sing on camera, the videos of Saint singing are few and far between. North West appears to be a born artist who has already sung before at least two live audiences, Chicago seems content singing at home.

In the video below, you can watch Chicago and Psalm while having fun playing in Chicago's room. The shoes line a shelf behind the children while the wicker baskets line the walls. The toys are scattered on the carpeted floor and Chicago has a lot of fun playing. Her hair has two knotted pigtails and she is wearing a light beige sweatshirt and matching pants.

Chicago looked adorable wearing light pink angel / fairy wings while singing the song "Rain Rain Go Away,quot;.

You can watch the video that Kim Kardashian shared with Chicago West and Psalm West in the following video player.

Kim shared the video with her 162 million Instagram followers, where she went viral and has more than 20,000 comments and more than 2 million likes.

Kim shared another video from Chicago West that recently went viral. In that video, Chicago West put on her mother's high-heeled shoes and had a conversation with her mother about her favorite color: pink.

Chicago looked too cute while wearing her hair in wet curls, and wearing a lilac and white tie dye set. She paired her mother's pink heels with a pink wallet.

You can watch the adorable Chicago West video wearing her mother's high heels below.

What do you think about the new Chicago West video where she is singing to her little brother, Psalm?

