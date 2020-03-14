Khloe Kardashian shows off her curves in new swimsuit photos and fans love the look. Khloe has been working on her fitness and has cut back. Now he is flaunting his physique on his social media platforms and people are taking notice. Most notable is Tristan Thompson, who cannot avoid Khloe's comments. Some think that Khloe and Tristan are secretly together, while others believe that he is desperately trying to get her back. The couple is the mother of their daughter True Thompson, who turns two in April 2020. Khloe shared three photos of her in a collage format that saw Khloe posing from different angles.

In a Si Wear swimsuit, Khloe posed on the beach against a picturesque backdrop of bright blue sky, ocean, sand, and trees. Khloe shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of designer sunglasses and wore a light mint colored one-piece suit. With a scoop back and a high cut to the sides, Khloe showed off her long, toned legs and flawless physique. Khloe has spent a lot of time in the gym and some have even worried that the 35-year-old may be losing too much weight!

You can check out the photo Khloe Kardashian shared with her 106 million Instagram followers below.

Khloe Kardashian loves her figure and shows off her curves whenever she can. She has posted some spicy photos on her Good American Instagram page, in addition to her new swimsuit photos.

In her new images, Khloe posed in a white bra and panties set from the Good American Low Impact Active Intimates collection. In the sultry photo you can see below, Khloe's face is hidden from view as she is hidden behind her cell phone. She is taking a mirror selfie and her small waist, as well as her curves, are in plain sight. She has short, short blonde hair, unlike the long, waist-length extensions she wore on the beach.

You can see the photo below.

What do you think about Khloe Kardashian's recent weight loss and new photos?

Do you think she looks fabulous?



