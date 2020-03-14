Kevin McCall attacks Eva Marcille and calls her the worst names in the dictionary for these strange reasons

Kevin McCall has no plans to stop fighting with his baby mom Eva Marcille any time soon. The artist and model have been criticizing each other for years for their failed romance and the care of their daughter Marley.

Kevin recently turned to social media, where he called the reality show star one of the worst names in the dictionary.

The singer and songwriter criticized The Real Housewives of Atlanta star using a screenshot from an article titled "Child Support is 18 Years of Easy Money: Women Reveal REAL Reasons Why They Lied About Taking the Pill, and Many DON'T Regret What They've Done,quot;.

He wrote: "Some women have children for a check … some of them here working on baby number 3 and still talking about their ex … having babies is not a career."

Kevin went on to explain: “Stop using child support to help you stay a BABY Momma terrorist. It is an easy check for 18 years. I get it … but you in baby number 4 and complaining about your first child … are you hiding some strong feelings? If not, focus on your two new babies and leave your old BABY DAD ALONE HAHAA. "

Kevin was claimed to have disowned his daughter, and after Eva married Michael Sterling and gave birth to sons Michael Todd Sterling Jr. and Maverick Sterling, she changed her daughter's name to Marley Rae Sterling.

She explained her decision: "Marley was born in 2014 and I gave her the name of her biological father. After two months, we separated and I raised her as a single mother. And then, the good Lord saw fit to meet an incredible man, Michael Sterling, who became my husband and the father of my later children. To summarize, we all have the name of Sterling, and Marley is the only one with the name of her biological father, and I saw it necessary, and Mike saw that it was necessary change your name. "

She added: "We have been going through the process, I must say that it is not an easy process and it is not for the faint of heart, but we have been working on it and (until) yesterday I can say thanks to the honorable judge Manning here in court Fulton County granted me a name change for Marley. He is now officially and legally Marley Rae Sterling. "

Eva also said that Kevin verbally and physically abused her.



