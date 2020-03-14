Kenny Robinson turned to the XFL to help his mother. You are now watching the NFL Draft

%MINIFYHTML3405d65d47218470177fb33838d4b97111% %MINIFYHTML3405d65d47218470177fb33838d4b97112%

Editor's Note: These interviews were prior to the cancellation of the XFL season.

Kenny Robinson's favorite part about playing in the XFL was simply the fact that he had to play.

"Being expelled from school and not knowing when I was going to have a chance to play again … I just enjoy the overall experience," Robinson told Sporting News.

Robinson was a promising security in West Virginia, where he earned the All-Big 12 first team honors as a sophomore. But before he could improve on his junior season, he was expelled from school after a violation of the student code of conduct involving academic fraud.

Robinson, 20, had to make a decision. You initially entered the NCAA transfer portal, but transfers must be in good academic standing to be eligible at your new schools. That meant he would probably have to sit down for a year if he wanted to play college football.

About two weeks after West Virginia forced him to leave, Robinson realized that the XFL was an opportunity for him.

"It was a little difficult because my mother wanted me to go back to school right away," Robinson told SN about his decision. "But in my eyes, I felt like I needed help, and my family needed help, so I came and went with that a lot. But I feel like I ended up making the best decision."

Robinson decided to play in the XFL, becoming the first player with college eligibility to join the new league. Robinson's mother was diagnosed with cancer, and he says that ultimately that is what made him want to be a professional instead of returning to college for his junior season.

"The deciding factor was my family," said Robinson. "It seemed like the best option to take care of her and make sure everything was fine."

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck, who was once West Virginia's athletic director, has been closely watching Robinson. And he says Robinson is a player he supports.

"I have a lot of respect for Kenny because he basically said, 'I can improve myself. I can become a better soccer player by playing in the XFL, "Luck told Sporting News." In a sense, he bet on himself. "

"I was always taught to bet on myself and I always believe in myself," agreed Robinson.

Security also seems like his bet paid off as he played well in the first half of the XFL season before it was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. He shined with an interception in Week 3, and had another great performance in Week 5, as he was nominated for the XFL Star of the Week with an interception and a sack.

"Kenny Robinson has a lot of natural talent," said Arif Hasan, who writes about the XFL and NFL Draft for The Athletic. "He has natural receiving abilities when he goes up to get the ball, from the positioning technique to the hands. His speed / strength profile is above average for the position and his natural athleticism, shooting skills and covering instincts should allow him play in either the box or as free security. "

In Week 4, Robinson played professional soccer while his former teammates and colleagues held drills for the NFL Combine. Because the XFL schedule made it difficult for Robinson to really prepare for the NFL Draft like any other prospect, he had to show his skill set differently.

"He is using this XFL season as his personal harvester," Luck told SN about Robinson. "Instead of going to the combine in Indianapolis and doing various exercises, he thinks this makes more sense to him and his situation and I think he is absolutely right."

Robinson admitted that "it's kind of weird,quot; not being with the other NFL Draft prospects because he feels "he should be with them right now." But Robinson is trying to make the most of it on the field. In January it was accepted in the NFL Draft Group, and that's where he hopes to play.

Robinson says he hasn't spoken to his agent much about the draft process yet. He was focused on the season and trying to help his team win. But with the season ending early, it's time for Robinson to prepare for the next potential level.

"I think there is a wide range of preliminary results for Robinson," Hasan told SN. "I think he's certainly better than several of those (NFL Combine) contestants, but not enough to make a top-100 pick. I could see him selected almost anywhere on Day 3, particularly in the sixth round, Although it wouldn't surprise me. I'd like to see him go one round sooner or completely without a draft, although I'd be surprised if he wasn't a priority free agent with more than the minimum of UDFA.

"He should be recruited, but it's always hard to tell with the Day 3 group, especially given his unique circumstances."

Robinson admitted that he could have played better in the XFL, but adds that all of that is part of the process. He says the biggest difference between playing in college and the XFL was speed. If recruited or signed by an NFL team, it could be a significant path for other athletes who find themselves in a similar situation to Robinson's.

"Many people who are in a situation similar to mine have not had a way to get where they really want to go because of all the regulations," said Robinson, referring to the NCAA. "Being the first person I feel I can be a pioneer and give everyone else a chance."

Luck believes that the potential for others is also there.

"We will see if it becomes more common," Luck told SN. "I think there are always a number of college players who, for whatever reason, declare themselves ineligible, could be academic, could be personal behavior, a personal behavior problem, guys who could drop out of school. Certainly, that's at least now an option. "