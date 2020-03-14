Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal saw chills at a friend's house

%MINIFYHTMLc703160ac8ad10cfb674190749cd332111% %MINIFYHTMLc703160ac8ad10cfb674190749cd332112%

Bollywood is a place that never stands still. Whether it's news about new releases, new pairs or debutants, there's always something in the spotlight. For a while now there have been rumors that Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif has found love in Vicky Kaushal. Katrina and Vicky's rumored relationship had started to gain attention last year when the duo were clicked to attend a Diwali party.



Post that Vicky and Katrina have been clicked to attend various parties and last night was no different. Katrina and Vicky were clicked to relax in a friends place. The duo arrived at different attractions, but couldn't stop smiling at the cameras as they headed. Check out the photos below.







one/ 7 %MINIFYHTMLc703160ac8ad10cfb674190749cd332113% %MINIFYHTMLc703160ac8ad10cfb674190749cd332114% Vicky Kaushal











two/ 7 %MINIFYHTMLc703160ac8ad10cfb674190749cd332115% %MINIFYHTMLc703160ac8ad10cfb674190749cd332116% Katrina Kaif











3/ 7 Vicky Kaushal











4 4/ 7 Katrina Kaif











5 5/ 7 Vicky Kaushal











6 6/ 7 Katrina Kaif











7 7/ 7 Vicky Kaushal

