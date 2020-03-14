Karachi Kings reach the semi-final of the Pakistan Super League after defeating Islamabad United | Cricket News





Karachi Kings' Sharjeel Khan connected 37 from just 14 balls as his team qualified for the semifinals

Sharjeel Khan's explosive burst of six helped the Karachi Kings reserve their spot in the semi-final in the Pakistan Super League with the victory over Islamabad United.

The Kings' first game pulled out 37 of just 14 deliveries, including four sixes in the first two innings of innings, to establish a four-wicket victory that secured a place in the last four and eliminated Islamabad.

Karachi, which includes Sussex and England bowler Chris Jordan, will complete their league schedule against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday and is guaranteed to take on the team in third place in the semifinals, scheduled for Tuesday.

Jordan Sussex's teammate Phil Salt, one of the only two foreign players in the Islamabad lineup. after a series of departures from Pakistan on Friday – He gave his team a solid start with 25 of 19 balls after they were hit.

Phil Salt's Islamabad United was eliminated despite his 25 shot

Salt finally left when Jordan caught him from a skier in the eighth and Islamabad lost his way, despite Hussain Talat's hit of 37 from 30 balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who was not playing roulette, returned 1-12 from three attacks, including the Talat gate when Islamabad closed 136-6.

It seemed as if the Kings reached their target after Sharjeel and Babar Azam (18) scored 60 in the first five overs, but Islamabad hit back with some bowling from Zafar Gohar (1-20).

Karachi found themselves struggling at 107-5, with 30 needed from the last three overs, but Umaid Asif's undefeated 13 saw them at home with four balls to spare.

The Lahore Qalandars face Multan Sultans, who already have secured first place in the table, in the other game on Sunday.