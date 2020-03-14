Kandi Burruss shares a new episode of Kandi and Todd on her YouTube channel – check it out here

Kandi Burruss excited fans when she revealed that her fans who will be staying home this weekend could enjoy a new episode of Kandi and Todd. She just posted it on her YouTube channel, and you can also watch it below.

‘For everyone sitting in the house this weekend, go to my Youtube page and have a good laugh! I just posted a new #KandiAndTodd on my Youtube #KandiOnline, "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘It seemed like RHOA was unwilling to promote negativity in Todd, and that made people feel a certain way. Kandi was very strong and supportive, she knew what she had. Watch them now. Kandi always knows what she wants. 😊 ’

A follower posted this: ‘As a massage therapist, I am here to tell you that it happens many times more than not. You are perfectly normal, Todd. Thanks for being honest. Hopefully women can be as understanding as Kandi. You two are absolutely perfect together. "

One commenter said, "I'm glad you talked about it and how it can be very disrespectful when people try to diminish Todd's abilities and accomplishments." I don't take you as the type a leech would have just to say you're with someone. Much love to all of you ❤️ ’

A follower posted this: ‘Todd is funny. You two are so cute. Kandi looks beautiful. Enjoy your vacation in my birthplace. Hopefully, I can afford to go there this year. "

A fan said to Kandi, ‘Todd is a very good guy. I have always liked it. And he and Kandi are the cutest couple and to me, the most genuine couple on the show. "

Another YouTube follower said: ‘People don't realize you had a well-paying job to be with you. At the end of the day, no man will agree to look at someone who lives off their spouse if they have some kind of integrity! You do what makes you happy; I support you and I want to see you win! "

Ad

Kandi and Todd are living their best life together with their family.



Post views:

3