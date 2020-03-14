Joshua Jackson spills over Jodie Turner-Smith's due date

WENN / Avalon

In a new interview, the former star of & # 39; Dawson & # 39; s Creek & # 39; Remember how he discovered that the actress of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; They are pregnant with their first child together.

Joshua Jackson Y Jodie Turner-Smith They hope to be parents by the end of the month.

"Queen & Slim"Actress Jodie is pregnant with her first child, Joshua, a girl, with her first child. And in an interview with Access Hollywood on Thursday, March 12, the" Dawson & # 39; s Creek "star admitted that her due date is at just a few days away.

When asked about Jodie's pregnancy and cravings, Joshua replied, "We are 19 days away, so I don't have time for the weight of sympathy … the only strange craving, and it really only lasted two days was an Oreo Shake. "

Joshua also recalled how he found out that Jodie was pregnant and told the store, "We found out together. We had an idea, a cycle change, and then … This is the happiest time of my life. I was working outside of town and I asked him to wait a couple of days before taking the exam so we could find out together. "

As for discovering that the baby is a girl, Joshua insisted that he already knew what the baby's gender would be, because "my family has no children."

"It was more about his curiosity than anything else," he smiled.