Josh Gad reads a book on Twitter for children amid a coronavirus pandemic

Forget about building a snowman … do you want to hear a story?

Josh Gad, Olaf's voice in the Frozen movies led to Twitter Friday to give the kids a little comfort, and their parents several minutes of free daycare, as they isolate themselves at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Actor reads Ian Falconer2010 children's book Olivia goes to Venice, part of her Olivia series, which is written for children from 3 to 7 years old.

"Since we're all trapped at home right now, I thought we'd have a little fun together, so I'm going to see how this goes, but decided I would read to you and your kids or just you, depending on what you prefer," Gad, the father of two children, said in a video on Twitter Live. "I am not going to judge now, as the world is a mess. But I thought tonight, we would start with one of my favorite books about one of my favorite places that none of us can really go to., A little place called Venice , in Italy ".