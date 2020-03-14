Josh Gad reads a book on Twitter for children amid a coronavirus pandemic

Forget about building a snowman … do you want to hear a story?
Josh Gad, Olaf's voice in the Frozen movies led to Twitter Friday to give the kids a little comfort, and their parents several minutes of free daycare, as they isolate themselves at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Actor reads Ian Falconer2010 children's book Olivia goes to Venice, part of her Olivia series, which is written for children from 3 to 7 years old.
"Since we're all trapped at home right now, I thought we'd have a little fun together, so I'm going to see how this goes, but decided I would read to you and your kids or just you, depending on what you prefer," Gad, the father of two children, said in a video on Twitter Live. "I am not going to judge now, as the world is a mess. But I thought tonight, we would start with one of my favorite books about one of my favorite places that none of us can really go to., A little place called Venice , in Italy ".
In the United States, where 55 people died of coronavirus and about 2,500 tested positive, millions of people self-isolated at home, many workplaces have instructed workers to telecommute, and many schools have closed in an attempt to stop the virus. . extension.
Also, president Donald trump has announced restrictions on travel from the US. USA to many parts of the world, namely China, where the virus originated and which has suffered the greatest number of casualties, and most of Europe. Italy is the most affected country on the continent, with more than 1,400 deaths and more than 21,000 confirmed cases, and where the government has issued an emergency decree prohibiting all non-essential travel.
"Okay, kids! That's the first book in this little experiment. Let me know if you like this and if you enjoyed it and if it was helpful," said Gad. "I am trying to provide at least 10 minutes of day care for you and your families at night as we go through this unprecedented global event. I love you all. I hope you are healthy and safe, wherever you are, and hopefully I'll see you all very attentive. Take care of yourself. "
Meanwhile, Disney, which recently closed all of its Disney parks amid the coronavirus pandemic, gave families a gift of their own; The studio will begin broadcasting. Frozen 2 at Disney + on Sunday, three months ahead of schedule.
