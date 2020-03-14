Jordyn Woods brings out the best of her Abu Dhabi vacancy – check out her new beach photos

%MINIFYHTML926b0e98145de121f6bb6d63c91eb22911% %MINIFYHTML926b0e98145de121f6bb6d63c91eb22912%

Jordyn Woods is waiting for the first flight back to the United States while in Abu Dhabi. He doesn't let fears about the coronavirus stop him from having the best time there, and he still keeps his fans updated on his journey.

She shared some new photos on her social media account, and fans loved them, despite being told to be very careful during these difficult times.

"The first flight available to us is not for a couple of days, so I am making the most of and enjoying this view," Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone asked him, "How do you travel with the coronavirus going around?"

A follower posted this: ‘The secret of life is that you have all the power. If you can change your mind, you can change your life. You don't need any amount of money, connections or education. You just need to be in control of your mind. All you are really doing is programming your mind. This is the secret that many people overlook in life. The key to success is to overcome your self-limiting beliefs and align with the energy you want in life. You can be, do and have anything. "

Another commenter told Jordyn: Simplemente Just enjoy your time, you are very lucky to travel! You will return safe and sound! Do not stress ".

Another follower asked Jordyn the other day, "Girl, are you sure you're going to be able to come back?", And another fan went on and said, "Well! Trump is about to ban all travel outside the United States. "

Someone else said to Kylie Jenner's former best friend, "You are like the only person who seems not to be upset by the crown who only lives your best life."

Jordyn is living her best life these days, without looking too concerned about the global disaster we are in.

People keep sending you best wishes.



