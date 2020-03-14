Jordin Sparks' husband denies divided rumors

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Dana Isaiah first sparked rumors that her marriage to the singer hit rock bottom after he took to his Twitter account to write: & # 39; You can't force someone to stay married to you & # 39 ;.

Jordin Sparks and her husband have denied that they are ending their marriage.

"S.O.S. (Let the Music Play)" singer Dana Isaiah's wife sparked rumors that they were heading for a split by posting cryptic messages on social media this week.

"You can't force someone to stay married to you," said his Twitter message. "Especially after you made them look like a fool publicly twice. God is not in it."

Now Dana has returned to social media to stop talking about problems in her union with Jordan.

"Trust me when I say this. If my wife and I were having trouble … NONE OF YALL WOULD KNOW. Lol (sic)," he shared on Twitter, before writing on Instagram: "The internet is a wild place."

Jordin also took her Instagram profile on Thursday, March 12 to share a sweet family photo of her, Dana and her son Dana Isaiah Jr. smiling together.

"These two are my heart," he wrote in the caption. "We were & # 39; fimmin & # 39; before the rain today (sic)! Stay safe out there everyone!"

Jordin and Dana were married in 2017 before welcoming their son the following year.