Jonas Brothers, Lionel Richie and more disconnect shows in light of coronavirus

WENN / Avalon / Judy Eddy

The hit makers of & # 39; Suckers & # 39; They announce in their Instagram story that although they are & # 39; excited & # 39; to perform their concerts in April at Park MGM, & # 39; nothing is more important than the health and safety of everyone & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

the Jonas brothers, Lionel richieY Diana Ross They have been removed from concert residences in Las Vegas as concerns about the coronavirus continue to paralyze the entertainment industry.

Although several US authorities. USA They have implemented restrictions on mass gatherings to combat the spread of COVID-19, prompting cancellation of tours by a number of stars, no such measure has yet been introduced for Sin City, leaving resort officials to address the issue by themselves .

%MINIFYHTML26d7d5cf41b32a0b403ebf9e0126fcac11% %MINIFYHTML26d7d5cf41b32a0b403ebf9e0126fcac12%

Friday March 13 Joe Jonas, Nick JonasY Kevin Jonas announced that they were scrapping their April concerts at Park MGM as a result of the global pandemic.

"We do not take this decision lightly," they explained in a statement. "We were so excited for the opportunity to share an incredible show with you, but nothing is more important than everyone's health and safety."

"We are very sad to disappoint you guys, but it is important that everyone do what we can to keep everyone healthy."

The creators of "Sucker" hits captioned the social media post: "We love you and pray for the safety and well-being of all. See you soon."

<br />

Meanwhile, the bosses of the Wynn Las Vegas have postponed the dates of their stars of residence, including Lionel's nightly concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, and Diana's shows, due to be performed at the Encore Theater on April 8. .

A similar decision is expected to be made about the British pop star. Robbie Williams& # 39; Live at the Las Vegas residence, also housed at the Encore Theater, which is currently billed to resume on March 24.