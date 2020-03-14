Jofra Archer and Dina Asher-Smith win big at British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards | News News

%MINIFYHTML27dba4a075090672d1c4c96e8df5692011% %MINIFYHTML27dba4a075090672d1c4c96e8df5692012%





Jofra Archer and Dina Asher-Smith have been recognized for their achievements at the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards (BEDSA).

BEDSA is a celebration of excellence within the black, Asian and minority ethnic community in sports.

Archer was named Sporting Equals' Sportsman of the Year 2020 after being crucial to England's victory at the 2019 Cricket World Cup; having overcome many obstacles to enter the elite level of the game.

Jofra Archer knocked down the dramatic super in England's World Cup final victory over New Zealand

In his award, Jofra said: "I am very honored to have been awarded Sporting Equals Sportsman of the Year with the World Cup victory in cricket. I feel that equality and diversity in sport is the only way to follow.

"The work that Sporting Equals has done and continues to do for diversity and equality is truly amazing, a great organization and I am truly grateful to be a part of that legacy."

Sporting Equals Chief Executive Arun Kang said: "Being of Barbadian descent, Jofra is one of the few elite British cricketers in the African Caribbean and as such acts as a role model and source of inspiration for many people BAME who have aspirations to become key active members of our sports community. "

Dina Asher-Smith is the first British athlete to win three medals in a single World Athletics Championship

Asher-Smith picked up the British Army's 2020 Athlete of the Year award, after picking up a historic hat-trick at the World Athletics Championships in October, winning gold in the 100m and 200m, and silver in the 4x100m relay alongside Asha Philip, Ashleigh Nelson and Daryll Neita.

She also became the first British athlete to win three medals at the same World Championship.

Former British sprinter and sprinter Kriss Akabusi MBE won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to athletics and racial equality.

Full BEDSA 2020 winners:

The inspiring performance of the year of sport in the United Kingdom

Sannah Ahmed

Sport England Community Sports Project of the Year

Khalsa Football Federation and FA Panjab

Youth Sport Trust Young Sportsman of the Year

Rohan Bhuhi

The city champion without livery

Gian Singh Cheema

England Athletics Coach of the Year Award

Paula Dunn MBE

British Army athlete

Dina Asher-Smith

Sportsman Equal Athlete of the Year Award

Jofra Archer

LTA Community Tennis Project of the Year

Pro Touch SA

Sky Media Lifetime Achievement Award

Kriss Akabusi MBE