Joe Root: It is the right decision for England to return from Sri Lanka | Cricket News

England Captain Joe Root says people's health must be "paramount,quot; after England's two-test series in Sri Lanka was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

England captain Joe Root says he is "relieved,quot; that the squad returns home after his two-test tour to Sri Lanka was postponed due to the coronavirus.

The England team will return home on Saturday after the series was postponed as a precaution against the spread of the pandemic.

Root and his teammates were due to play the first Test at Galle on Thursday, but will now return to England, a decision that Root fully supports.

"Things happened quite quickly in terms of the decision, but the boys were not completely focused on what we were doing and we are behind the decision," he said.

"There is a bit (of relief). The unknown and not doing what is happening is very different from anything that happened on a cricket tour before."

"The health and well-being of the boys and the people on the entire team are paramount and it is important to be at home with loved ones."

"Having had roughly a day to think about what the options would be if we stayed, I wouldn't have sat comfortably if we had stayed here."

"If someone got sick, where does that leave it and where does that leave the rest of the squad? That didn't sit comfortably with me.

"The players could have been isolated in a hospital in Colombo, away from the team, which could have been quite an intimidating scenario; in the worst case scenario, if the boys did it at home they would have the comforts of home and would know exactly the process,quot;.

Coronavirus: key sports developments

