Joe Laws is the drunken Geordie boxer who fights when he has a hangover | Boxing news

Joe Laws on why he wants to fight Devin Haney

For most of us waking up with a severe headache after a late night, getting punched (or even going to the gym) is a horrible enough idea to warrant another hour in bed.

But for Joe Laws, a training session the morning after a night out is the perfect hangover cure.

The infectious laughter Geordie knows that his stories are fun: he always carries a rubber protector in his suitcase when he goes on vacation, finds the "toughest gym,quot; and visits local boxers despite being worse off.

Floyd Mayweather's gym is notoriously hostile to strangers.

One of these drunken adventures has turned into a viral storm: Laws insists that, after too many beers to count, he went to Floyd Mayweather's gym in Las Vegas to beat Devin Haney, the American boxing prodigy who now has a championship. world.

The entire story of Laws' junk looks like something from The Inbetweeners movie, but, according to Newcastle welterweight, it really happened.

"Jordan and I Reynolds showed up the first day without boots or gloves, just gum protectors. We said, 'We've come to train.'

"We were facing two children. Jordan dropped his son. They said, 'Come back the next day.'

"So we came back, different opponents. We handled them comfortably. They said, 'Come back the next day.'

"But we were flying back in two days and a new nightclub was opening at Caesar & # 39; s Palace.

"I woke up with my eyes crackling and my mouth dry!

"I said to Jordan: 'In no way am I training today'.

"With a hangover, I had two coffees, didn't eat breakfast, and walked to the gym. There were cameras everywhere. You usually train in a small ring but this time, we were asked to make a great ring."

"They said, 'You're training Devin Haney.'

"Do not bother yourself."

Joe Laws is now undefeated in nine fights

“I put in the work to drop the tickets and meet people. I'll do it myself. When I'm free on the weekend, I do a 10-hour shift, drop the tickets, and drive. I keep them in a big shoe box: I drive collecting money and thanking. Benwell is a very dangerous area, so I am lucky to have so much support. When people buy a ticket it costs £ 40, the day off from work, money to drink. It's hard to get money at Benwell, so that people spend the hard-earned money? I'm blessed.

This was three years ago before Laws, now 25, fought professionally. Haney, now 21, went undefeated in 15 professional fights. They were light years apart in terms of experience. Those in the Mayweather gym had thrown laws at the wolves.

"So we trained and we were supposed to do six rounds but after four he came out. In the first two rounds he couldn't do anything to me. In the third round he caught me with a big left hook. In the fourth round he absolutely I criticized.

"Floyd Mayweather's father brought him out! It was crazy, in his corner he had Mayweather's father and a great team. In my corner I had my partner with the clothes from last night.

"Later I spoke to Devin Haney, but he was arrogant. Later I sent him a message on Instagram that said: 'Thank you for the combat champion, I appreciate it.'

"He didn't answer anything. He read it and he didn't answer, the cheeky bitch! Then he uploaded clips from our match, but only clips of him hitting me!"

This story caught on fire because, frankly, it's funny to imagine Geordie's neck too heavily painted and then hitting Haney, a clean and naturally gifted life who is a Mayweather protégé.

Haney, unsurprisingly, disputes this story and tweeted that Laws "must be drunk." Since then, he has become the WBC Lightweight Champion and finds himself in a different world than the promising Laws, which extended his undefeated record to nine wins last month.

He laughs at every mention of Haney's name and says, "I got beaten up by Haney. I don't know why. He doesn't have the power to earn my respect in the ring. It's good if you let him watch. Good by giving him distance or worrying about what what are you doing.

"For a 21-year-old he is talented and he has done it in a surprising way. But he would defeat him. I'm not saying he will beat the European champion, him, him or him. But he would beat Devin Haney."

Joe Laws returns to action on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Transpira Laws is an absolute nightmare to go on vacation. When his companions wake up late in the afternoon, he is eager to put on his gloves.

"I do it wherever I go," he said, beaming. "I was on vacation in Mexico with my friends and my dad.

"I trained in a gym and said, 'Can I train?' They told me to come back the next day.

"That day I also had a hangover, but I kept struggling after two shots of tequila and a cigarette. I was putting it all on Snapchat."

"The gym was abandoned, smelly, dirty. They gave me old gloves and a head protector. The gloves were soaked. Mint.

"I went on vacation to Thailand and ended up having a Thai fight. I said not to kick. That lark kick is not good for me. I can't block punches no matter the kicks or the knees!"

What do your classmates think?

"They think I'm mental."

Joe Laws is exciting, fun and unpredictable. Maybe his method is not crazy, after all.